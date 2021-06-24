School’s Out and The Carnival Is Coming to Town

After months of uncertainty, the countdown has started for the Orange Volunteer Firemen’s Carnival, which will open on Thursday, August 5 and run until Sunday, August 8 at the fairgrounds behind the High Plains Community Center. “As of right now, it’s a full go for the Carnival, with no Covid restrictions,” said event chairman Don Foyer. That includes no restrictions on rides, a full-service food tent and fireworks on Friday and Saturday night.

Wristbands for the rides can be purchased on the Volunteer Fire Department’s website, https://www.orangevfd.org/. They are $30, and are good for the day except for Saturday, when people can ride either 12-4 p.m. or 4 to midnight. Wristbands will be sold until Tuesday, August 3, he said.

In addition, people can buy raffle tickets on the OVF website. Raffle tickets also have been mailed out to Orange residents and are available for purchase at the Town Hall, at Knights Power Equipment, and at Orange Fire Station 2 on the Boston Post Road. The first prize is $10,000 in cash; second prize, $5,000; third prize, $3,000. Fourth prize is a $2,500 gift certificate to Anytime Fitness, 560 Boston Post Road; fifth prize is a $1,200 gift certificate to Diamond Designs, 500 Boston Post Road; sixth prize is a $500 Apple Ipad from Best Buy. Seventh prize is a $400 gift card to ShopRite, 935 Boston Post Road; eighth prize is a $400 gift card to the Orange Ale House; ninth prize is a $250 gift card to Knight’s; tenth prize a $200 gift card to Home Depot; and the eleventh prize is a $150 gift card to Outback Steakhouse. The drawing will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 8.

“We are excited that they are going to have the Carnival this year,” said First Selectman Jim Zeoli. “It’s a major fundraiser for the Volunteer Fire Department.” The event goes way back, he said, having been canceled only twice that he knew of, one of which was last year due to the Covid pandemic.