Schools Are Finishing Year on A High Note

With new covid infection numbers at local schools trending toward zero, students and families get to celebrate graduation in nearly normal ways.

At Beecher Road School, sixth graders will have an outdoor graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the North Lawn. Masks are required and social distancing will be adhered to. Two guests are allowed per student.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the South gym with only students and teachers. The ceremony will be live streamed.

Eighth grade graduations will be held Monday, June 7, at the Amity High School lacrosse field. For Orange eighth graders, the Stepping-Up ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. For students at the Bethany middle school, the commencement is at 4 p.m. In case of rain, the events will be moved to the high school main gym. Appropriate protocols will be observed.

Amity High School graduation will be taking place Tuesday, June 8, at 4 p.m. at the Westville Music Bowl, 45 Yale Avenue in New Haven. Rain date is Wednesday, June 9 at 4. Masks are required for a large crowd, but the number of guests is unlimited.