Scholarships Awarded

The Orange Scholarship Fund Association presented its 2020 scholarships on June 13 at a socially distanced ceremony on the Orange Town Green. Mitchell Bronson received a $2,000 scholarship to study Computer Science at the University of Connecticut. Gina Driscoll was awarded a $2000 scholarship to study at Middlebury College. Gina’s career path is undecided as yet. Mason Shepard received a $3000 scholarship from the Ashlie Krakowski Memorial Fund and was also presented with a $1000 scholarship from the Orange Lions. Mason will attend Lehigh University and major in Molecular Biology. Mitchell and Mason attended Amity. Gina Driscoll graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall.

The Orange Scholarship Fund Association is pleased to accept your donations. If you, or your child – or your grandchild – has received a scholarship from the Orange Scholarship Fund, please consider making a contribution to the Orange Scholarship Fund Association, P.O. Box 1972, Orange, CT 06477.

Pictured: Gina Driscoll, Mason Shepard, Mitchell Bronson