Scholarships Available To Orange Students

Applications are open for students to apply for the Orange Scholarship Fund Association’s 2020 Ashley Krakowski Scholarship, to be distributed to a student intending to pursue a career in a healthcare field.

Criteria for receiving the scholarship include financial need, academic achievement, community service and leadership roles in organizations and activities. The application deadline is April 15.

The application can be obtained at the Career Center at Amity Regional High School or by visiting orangescholarshipfund.com. The scholarship will be awarded at the Association’s annual June meeting.

Begun in 1964 by the Orange PTA Council, the Association has awarded close to $500,000 to deserving Orange graduating seniors attending Amity Senior High School, Platt Tech and other private high schools in the local area.

The Association receives its funding from Orange businesses and professions and resident donors. If you are a past recipient, please consider paying it forward. Donations can be sent to the Orange Scholarship Fund Association, P.O. Box 1072, Orange 06477-7072.