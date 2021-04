SENIORS: Youth Services will choose (3) seniors, who live in Orange, to be rewarded with $1,000 each toward their college education. Each applicant must fill out an application, provide a resume, a transcript of their grades & a brief essay. Students will be chosen based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteer involvement & future endeavors. The deadline is 5/14/21. Contact Jessica Simone at jsimone@orange-ct.gov or (203)891-4785 for an application.