Save The Date!  The Garden Club of Orange May Market is Back

The annual May Market of The Garden Club of Orange will resume at the High Plains Community Center Pavilion on Saturday, May 8th, from 9am to 12:30pm. We offer perennials grown by our members, popular annuals, and an exciting new offering the Garden Treasures table.

Our 90th anniversary year continues a long tradition of service to Orange. Funds are used to plant native shrubs and trees on town property, support conservation projects, flower plantings on the green, the Colonial herb garden at the Stone Otis House, handmade wreaths on town buildings, and other continuing efforts.

Please support us on May 8th as we share our enthusiasm for planting and designing. The Garden Club of Orange is a member of the FGCCT, NEG, NEC. For membership information contact Eileen Eisenman at 203-878-9597.