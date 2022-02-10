Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Save the Date for The Bicentennial Summer of Celebration Events

Date:
in: Top Stories, Town Depts. & Agencies
Saturday May 28th 10:00 am at HPCC Gazebo
Founding Day Ceremony followed by the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Orange Chamber of Commerce Bicentennial Bricks

Saturday May 28th to Sunday June 10th
Restaurant Week

Sunday June 5th 12:00 pm at HPCC
Garden Club Flower Show

Saturday June 18th
Mud Run at HPCC

Saturday June 25th 2:00 pm with a rain date of June 26th
Parade and Family Dinner

Monday June 27th 8:00 am
Golf Tournament at Race Brook Country Club

Sunday July 3rd
Fireworks & Concert at HPCC

Saturday July 23rd 10:00 am Rain date July 30th
Goat Hike at the Race Brook Tract

Saturday August 20th 1:00 pm at HPCC
Falcon Demonstration

Saturday September 10th Town Green
Digging up the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule
Items to be displayed at the Orange Country Fair

Orange Historical Society Events

Every Saturday at the Academy from 10:00 to 3:00
Historic displays & exhibits and children’s events & games

Thursday June 2nd 11:30 – 1:30
Tuesday July 7th 11:30 – 1:30
Have lunch at the Bryan-Andrew House

Saturday July 16th 9:00 – 3:00
Lebanon Town Militia at the Bryan-Andrew House

Saturday July 23rd
Stone – Otis Herb Garden Tours 10:00 – 2:00

Saturday August 27th Rain date August 28th
Crafters & Blacksmith @ Stone-Otis 10:00 – 3:00

Other Town Events

Sunday May 29th – Memorial Day Parade
Friday June 10th – Orange Lions Club Wine Tasting
Saturday June 11th – OCC Strawberry Festival
Thursday June 23rd – Econ. Dev. Artisan Fest & Fair
Saturday August 13th – Orange Rotary Lobster Bake
Labor Day Weekend September 2, 3, 4, & 5 – Odyssey
Thursday June 30th – Sept. 29th Farmers Market

Concerts at the Gazebo at HPCC

Thursday June 23rd & 30th ~ July 14th & 28th ~ August 11th

