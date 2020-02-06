Save The Date for Library Mini Golf

Are you ready to see the Case Memorial Library transformed into an 18-hole mini golf course? Then you are in for a treat when the Friends holds its fundraiser MINI GOLF in the LIBRARY. Mark your calendars for Friday night April 3rd from 6-9 pm for the adult PAR-TEE and Saturday April 4th from 10-3 for FAMILY FUN DAY.

The Committee and Board are working very hard to organize this event. They are actively canvassing town businesses to ask for their sponsorship. Already Tamaro Oil, Orange Fence, PEZ, ShopRite, Jesse’s Toys, Trader Joe’s and CDS Design have signed on. If you’re a business owner, please visit the Library website www.casememoriallibrary.org and click on the box called “mini golf fundraiser” and download the information. There are 4 ways to become a sponsor: title sponsor, hole sponsor, in-kind sponsor, or Family Fun Day sponsor. This is a smart way to showcase your business.

Perhaps your family would like to sponsor a hole? Think of the fun the kids will have coming up with a theme. Or maybe several families could join together. There are so many ways to participate.

You may be asking why do we need a fundraiser? Have you ever been to a program or film that lasted 2 hours and found yourself squirming in your seat because the chair was hard and uncomfortable? Well, the Friends want to change that by purchasing more ergonomic chairs. They need to raise enough money to continue to support new programs and new museum passes, and also buy new chairs.

Want to volunteer? Just call 203-795-4549 or use our email, friendsofcase176@gmail.com to join the crew. There is something for everyone – serving food, assembling raffle baskets, helping with Saturday’s Family Fun Day, manning the “putter zone,” or monitoring the flow of traffic. We’ll have a meeting for volunteers to explain how the mini golf event works in February. Details will follow.

“Last year, Americans visited the library more than they went to the movies, live sporting events, museums, concerts, amusement parks and casinos, among other activities,” according to a Gallup poll released by CNN.

The Library has become the “town hub.” It is vital to the community. It serves as an information center, as a tech center, as a repository for the printed word, as a film center, as a center for programs from toddlers to adults, and as a cultural center for art installations and musical and theatrical entertainments. Let’s show our support for the Library and its staff by raising money while we enjoy a fun time and a new reason to visit the Library.