Samantha Burstin & James Doheny IV Wed

Samantha Claire Burstin and James Joesph Doheny IV were wed on October 14, 2020 at Glenmere Mansion in Chester, NY. The ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Ronald Broden.

Jamie graduated from CHS and received a BS from Allegheny College and works as Chief of Staff, Engineering at Braze. Samantha graduated from Trinity College and got her Masters at UPenn. She works at the Marriott International corporate office.

Samantha’s gown was from Carolyn Herrera. Due to the COVID pandemic, the ceremony was small and intimate with only immediate family and no wedding party.

Samantha is the daughter of Camille and Stuart Burstin of Bryn Mawr, PA and the sister of Nate Burstin of Boca Raton, FL. James is the son of Carol and Jimmy Doheny of Cheshire, CT, grandson of Marshall and Sheila Pite of Orange, CT and sibling to Maureen Doheny of NY, NY and Fenwick Island, DE; Siobhan Doheny of Commerce City, CO; and Jude Doheny of St. Petersburg, FL.

The happy couple spent their wedding night at Glenmere Mansion and will enjoy their honeymoon when it is safe to travel again.