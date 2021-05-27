Sally Ride, Trailblazing Astronaut

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library extends an invitation to the public to attend a triple treat program on Sunday, June 6 (rain date is Sunday, June 27) in the side parking lot of the Library.

The first event at 1:00 pm is the Business Meeting of the Friends, followed by the annual presentation of the Lucy Scillia Scholarship to an Orange resident graduating from a local high school, who plans to attend college. This event is an opportunity for anyone interested in joining the Friends to preview a meeting, celebrate the scholarship honoree and meet active members.

At 2:00 pm, a family entertainment program will feature an historical performance by Sheryl Faye. She will portray Sally Ride, America’s first woman astronaut. Ms. Faye’s impersonation captures Sally Ride’s fascination with the U.S. space program as a child and her determination to pursue a career in science. On June 18, 1982 at 32 years of age and the youngest NASA astronaut, Sally boarded the Space Shuttle Challenger. She became the first American woman to travel in space, breaking the gender barrier of the U.S. astronaut program. She spent her post NASA career inspiring the love of science and advocating for STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) curricula in schools.

The program will especially resonate with young people who have an interest in space exploration or a curiosity about science. Reservations are required and may be made online at http://www.casememoriallibrary.org/events or by phone 203-891-2170. Guests are asked to follow the state mandate for masks, bring beach chairs and observe social distancing.