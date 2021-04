The Orange CERT Team participated in the Safe Medication Disposal Day on Saturday, April 24. This year it was held at the CVS at the Target store. National Prescription Drug Take-Back Days are days when temporary collections sites are set up in communities for safe disposal of prescription drugs in an effort to prevent misuse.

Pictured are CERT members Ed Klein, Tino Russo, Deputy Director Emergency Management, Marisa Russo, OPD Detective Carolyn Bailey, and Jessica Simone, BOW Drug/Alcohol Action Committee