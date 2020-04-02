Sacred Heart Academy Celebrates Newest Sister Antonine Signorelli, ASCJ and Clelian Scholars

Each year, incoming freshmen with the highest entrance exam scores who demonstrate outstanding academic potential are selected to receive merit scholarships as Sister Antonine Signorelli and Clelian Scholars. The scholarships honor the life, philosophy, and achievements of Sister Antonine Signorelli, the Academy’s founding principal, and Blessed Clelia Merloni, foundress of the Congregation of the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. These students display strong academic success with promise of future accomplishment and truly affirm the Academy’s motto, Excelsior.

This year Sacred Heart welcomed 19 new scholars including Meghan Kirck of Orange.

Sacred Heart is proud of these young women and all members of the incoming Class of 2024.