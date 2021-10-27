My name is Rosanna Cappetta, and I am running for Board of Selectman. I was raised in Orange, and I attended Turkey Hill School, Amity Middle School and Amity High School. My husband, Jared Millbrandt (running for BOE), and I have two young children. We are looking forward to raising them in this great town while sending them to the Orange/Amity schools. I received my BA in International Studies from Fairfield University. I then attended Quinnipiac University School of Law where I received my Juris Doctor in May of 2014. I was admitted to the practice of law that same year. I am a criminal defense attorney with the Public Defender’s Office. I am also an Adjunct Professor at the University of New Haven where I teach undergraduate criminal law.

I am very much looking forward to the opportunity to give back to a town that has given me so much. I, along with all of the other members of the Democratic team, ask for your vote on November 2.