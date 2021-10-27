Ronnette Pompano James

B.S. in Elementary Education, SCSU M.S. in Reading, SCSU Certified Elementary School Teacher/Reading Specialist President of Peck Place School PTO from 2016-2021

“My husband and I moved to Orange 16 years ago, attracted by its close knit community and top notch school system.

I wanted our children to receive the highest quality public education possible.”

“In my years as a volunteer in our schools, I have been impressed by the outstanding education my sons have received.”

“When elected, I will continue the work of building on our tradition of excellence on behalf of every child we have the privilege to educate.”