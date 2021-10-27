Ronnette Pompano James

- B.S. in Elementary Education, SCSU
- M.S. in Reading, SCSU
- Certified Elementary School Teacher/Reading Specialist
- President of Peck Place School PTO from 2016-2021
“My husband and I moved to Orange 16 years ago, attracted by its close knit community and top notch school system.
I wanted our children to receive the highest quality public education possible.”
“In my years as a volunteer in our schools, I have been impressed by the outstanding education my sons have received.”
“When elected, I will continue the work of building on our tradition of excellence on behalf of every child we have the privilege to educate.”