Rep. Welander Secures Over $1.1m For Orange and CT Police In The 2022 Budget For Special Projects And Initiatives

Representative Mary Welander (D-Orange, Derby, Woodbridge) advocated for and secured over $110,000 for two projects in the Town of Orange, and $1 million for a student loan forgiveness program to aid police officers in Connecticut.

$10,000 for the relocation of the historic clock in the Orange Fire Station.

$100,000 for the Orange Senior Center to assist in operations and needed assistance.

$1 million in student loan forgiveness for police officers.

“I was proud to go to bat for Orange when we began discussions on the budget early this session,” Rep. Welander said. “Senator Maroney and I took the feedback we had been hearing and met with the proper committee chairs and ranking members to ensure that not only were our community needs met, but also the needs of our police departments and law enforcement officers throughout the state. I would like to thank Sen. Maroney for his collaboration on this work.”

These awarded funds are in addition to the Town of Orange’s total projected allocation and are pending final approval in the Senate.