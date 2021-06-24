Regional Properties Group Honored as A No. 1 Real Estate Team In CT

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York is proud to announce that Regional Properties Group, a sales team affiliated with the company’s Orange Post Road office, has earned a prestigious spot on the 2021 REAL Trends The Thousand list as published in The Wall Street Journal. This ranking places Regional Properties Group within “the top one-tenth of 1% of more than 1.4 million licensed Realtors® nationwide,” per REAL Trends.

REAL Trends ranked Regional Properties Group No. 62 on the list of the top small-sized real estate teams in the U.S. based on achieving 223.7 transaction sides totaling $57,193,066 in 2020. Regional Properties Group was also named Connecticut’s No. 1 real estate team on the Real Trends America’s Best list based on closed transaction sides and ranked No. 9 in closed sales volume.

Regional Properties Group is led by Nick Mastrangelo and includes Mike Sirochman, Toni Ross and Cindy Sloan. “I am excited to congratulate Regional Properties Group on this impressive recognition. Nick and his team have proven themselves to be among the top tier of real estate professionals throughout the New Haven County area and the entire nation. This honor is a result of the hard work and expertise that Regional Properties Group brings to every transaction,” said Joe Valvano, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York.

The REAL Trends The Thousand ranking consists of all real estate agents and teams throughout the United States who took part in residential real estate transactions in 2020. The individual rankings are divided into two top 250 categories, based on closed transaction sides and closed sales volume. To qualify, an individual agent had to close at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2020. For real estate teams, the minimum was 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume. Teams are ranked by closed transaction sides and closed sales volume, divided by the sizes small, medium, large and mega.

Regional Properties Group was the No. 1 sales team at Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York for 2020 based on total units sold, and ranked No. 3 in gross commission income. The team was honored with the Coldwell Banker International President’s Elite Award for 2020, placing them within the top 10% of approximately 3,200 Coldwell Banker Realty sales teams in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about buying or selling a home, contact Regional Properties Group at 203-641-2100 (mobile), 203-795-6000 (office) or Nick.Mastrangelo@cbmoves.com. Coldwell Banker Realty is located at 236 Boston Post Road, Orange, CT 06477.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates approximately 50 offices with approximately 2,800 affiliated agents. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holding Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the nation’s largest full-scale residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.