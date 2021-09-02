Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate Welcomes Two Realtors

Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate proudly welcomes Realtors Lisa Crosby and Corinne Stoehr to the team.

Lisa Crosby is originally from Florida and has been a Broker-Associate for over 30 years. After relocating to Connecticut in 1991, she worked as a Sales Support/Marketing Administrator with area real estate firms for the past 20 years and is extremely knowledgeable in every aspect of real estate sales and transactions. She was previously affiliated with Coldwell Banker in Woodbridge. Lisa’s areas of expertise include residential homes sales in New Haven County & the Valley. She has earned the Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES®) designation and is certified in being able to meet the special needs of maturing Americans when selling, buying, relocating, or refinancing residential or investment properties.

“My goal is to help my clients navigate the process of homeownership as simply and seamlessly as possible. Whether they are buying or selling I’m passionate about making their dream a reality and guiding them every step of the way,” said Lisa.

A resident of Seymour, Lisa can be reached at 203-906-8861 or lisa.crosby@wdsells.com. Lisa will work out of Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio’s Red Barn Woodbridge office at 378 Amity Road.

Corinne Stoehr is originally from Basel, Switzerland and a resident of Hamden. A Realtor since 2012, she speaks fluent German and Swiss-German. Covering all areas of New Haven County and Hartford County, Corinne has a degree in business and specializes in foreclosures as well as working with buyers and landlords. She holds the Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®) designation and is certified in the skills that will allow her to help buyers and sellers of distressed properties. “Every sale and transaction is different, and that’s what makes real estate so interesting and enjoyable to me,” said Corinne.

Married with two daughters, Corine is also involved with the Hearing Loss Association of America organization.

Previously affiliated with Coldwell Banker in Woodbridge, Corinne can be reached at 860-502-4702 or corinne.stoehr@wdsells.com. She works out of Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio’s Red Barn Woodbridge office at 378 Amity Road.

“Our company’s continued growth over the past years, coupled with innovation, strategic planning, business integrity, and a demonstrated commitment to our clients, is why Lisa and Corinne joined our team,” said John Wareck, Managing broker/owner.

“We are delighted to welcome them to Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio and look forward to a great future together.”