Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Expands in Old Saybrook

Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate proudly announces the opening of its newest office on 101 Main Street, Old Saybrook on January 1, 2021. “Opening in Old Saybrook puts us closer and in a more convenient location to many of our existing customers and prospective clients that are working on the Shoreline. We are proud to expand our brand, recognition and footprint and gain a real foothold on central CT and the eastern shoreline,” said John Wareck.

Greg Robbins and Rhonda Young, partners in the company’s Branford location headed the effort to open this newly renovated Old Saybrook office together. Realtors Barbara Erni, Mim Beardsley, and Shawn Powers have joined the Old Saybrook office. Barb and Mim are founders and partners at the highly respected Harbor Light Realty which they have operated for decades at the 101 Main Street location.

“We are so pleased to welcome these fine Realtors to Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio. We are so thankful to have the decades of experience that Barb and Mim bring into our company,” said Robbins.

“We continue to focus on growth with our company and our expansion to the Old Saybrook location fits well with our business strategy for the future,” added Frank D’Ostilio, Partner and Designated Broker.

“We will be hiring more agents to accommodate clients as the company continues its record growth,” said Young.

Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate has offices in Milford, Woodbridge, New Haven, and Branford.

Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate is part of The Real Living Network of Home Services of America, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate.