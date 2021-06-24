RBS Holds “Handing Off” Flag Bearer Ceremony

On June 8, 2021, Race Brook School (RBS) had a “handing off” ceremony between the 5th and 6th grade Flag Bearers. The 6th grade flag bearers, who left RBS at the end of the week, showed the new 5th grade flag bearers how to unfold, put up, take down, and refold the flag. The 5th graders who were chosen had to complete an application, explaining how they are responsible, respectful, and safe, and how they will incorporate those qualities into being a flag bearer for the 2021-2022 school year.

The outgoing 6th grade flag bearers are Riya Patel, Gabriella Belizaire, Ian Olszewski, Mariam Basyouny (not pictured), Angelina DiNicola, and Isabella Saldibar (not pictured).

The new 5th grade flag bearers are Luke Richard, Cooper Ryan, Brynn Eichler, Alaa Almashi, Riannie DeJesus Vazquez, Brennan Wynne, Emma Mathew, and Jessica Emmens.