Thank you so much for your generous support of our Ray’s Box of Sox Fundraiser. Between all three Amity schools, and Racebrook Elementary and High Plains Community Center, we were able to reach beyond our goal and collect over 1400 pairs of socks! Because of you, we will be able to bring sizable donations to The Hamden Children’s Center, the Birmingham Domestic Violence Center in Ansonia, the Beth-El Center in Milford, and the West Haven Veterans.

Thank you for helping us honor Ray Heenie’s memory with good works for others.

Pictured from L to R: Front Row: Miranda Vuolo, Daxton Feuerstein, Andrew Jacob, Tristan Zhang; Back Row: Jack Glaser, Amanda Giachino, Michael Anderson, Owen Higgins; Picture taken by: Jennifer Marganski