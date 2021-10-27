Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Ralph Okenquist

Ralph Okenquist
  • B.S. Fairfield University
  • M.B.A. University of New Haven
  • Fred Wolfe Park Committee 1995-98
  • Park & Rec Commission 9 years, 5 years as Chairman
  • Capital Planning Committee Chair
  • Allied Signal – Manager
  • Advanced Business Program Planning
  • Chandler Evans – Senior Program Administrator

“As a selectman, I will continue utilizing my business, management, municipal, and capital planning expertise to cost effectively plan and implement continuing improvements in our School and Town facilities.”

