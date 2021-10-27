Ralph Okenquist

- B.S. Fairfield University
- M.B.A. University of New Haven
- Fred Wolfe Park Committee 1995-98
- Park & Rec Commission 9 years, 5 years as Chairman
- Capital Planning Committee Chair
- Allied Signal – Manager
- Advanced Business Program Planning
- Chandler Evans – Senior Program Administrator
“As a selectman, I will continue utilizing my business, management, municipal, and capital planning expertise to cost effectively plan and implement continuing improvements in our School and Town facilities.”