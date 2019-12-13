Race Brook School’s Families Generously Donate Gifts to Less Fortunate Children

Race Brook School families from Orange generously donated gifts for the Connecticut Education Association’s Holiday Bear Project. The annual gift drive was organized once again by the Student Council under the direction of third grade teacher Janet Greenspan. “It felt wonderful to help kids who don’t get many gifts during the holidays. Thank you to the families of Race Brook School for donating so many gifts,” sincerely contributes Student Council member Maite I. Many families now include the gift drive as part of their annual holiday tradition. The goal of the program is to collect donated gifts for less fortunate children in Connecticut’s public schools and help put more smiles on their faces. “It feels very caring to give clothes and toys to children who do not have enough during the holidays. The families of Race Brook School always care about helping other people,” proudly states student helper Brennan W.

Race Brook families chose paper candles from the school’s front bulletin board. Each of the one hundred fifty candles had a child’s gift wish on it. The sponsoring families bought and wrapped the gifts that will be delivered to twenty-five children this holiday season. The students pictured with the gifts are members of the Student Council Gift Drive Committee. “It felt good to prepare the gifts to be delivered to the kids. Some kids don’t have important things like coats, jackets or blankets to keep them warm. I am happy those kids can stay warm now,” says Olivia P. The students commendably collected and organized the gifts first thing in the morning and after school giving them the opportunity to show citizenship, responsibility, and good will towards others. “I helped out during the gift drive because I love helping others. It’s an amazing feeling,” emphatically states Brady W. “There are many kids who do not get everything they need. It was important to me to donate a gift and help get the gifts together,” thoughtfully adds Sidney K.

Submitted by Valerie Anton, Fourth Grade Teacher & Student Council Public Relations Representative, Race Brook School