Pop The Trunk Food Drive – An Overflowing Success!

Cars were lining up and opening their trunks well before the starting time. Car after car arrived overflowing with canned fruits, vegetables and tuna, boxes of cereal, pasta and rice, jars of peanut butter and jam and huge quantities of toilet paper and paper towels. The event, promoted by the Orange Clergy Thanksgiving Appeal as Orange’s first annual “POP-THE TRUNK” food drive, took place on Sunday December 6th at the High Plains Community Center.

As the cars arrived, a group of Boy Scouts led by Jonathan Glassman, Assistant Executive/Chief Operating Officer at Boy Scouts of America, greeted the drivers with big, grateful “thank-you’s” as the young men hauled the donated items into the Orange Food Pantry. Some of the volunteers reportedly arrived with wheel barrows, which must have come in handy! Denise Stein, Director of the Orange Food Pantry, explained that many families in town are facing a difficult winter, owing to the high unemployment rate brought about by the COVID pandemic. “This outpouring of love in the form of literally thousands of pounds of food will make such a big difference to our families in need!” she exclaimed; “thank you to all who supported this successful event, and thank you to our town’s Clergy!”