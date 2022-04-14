Poet Emanuel Xavier Visits Amity Regional High School

Spoken-word artist and poet Emanuel Xavier visited Amity Regional High School on Friday, April 8th to speak to students in English Language Arts classes.

Mr. Xavier has published several collections of poetry, including Pier Queen, Americano, Nefarious, Radiance, and Selected Poems of Emanuel Xavier, as well as the novel Christ Like. He also edited and contributed to the poetry collection Me No Habla With Acento. He has been honored for his community activism on behalf of gay and homeless youth, and his writing has garnered praise and awards from several organizations. Two of his books were named to the American Library Association’s “Over the Rainbow” book list.

Emanuel Xavier’s poetry can be transgressive, gritty, and streetwise, yet remains lyrical, expressing both the pain of emotional and physical violence, as well as a hopefulness that life can still be beautiful. As writer and teacher Rigoberto Gonzalez observed in his forward to Pier Queen, Xavier has “claimed his troubled past and crafted it into…art.”

The event was hosted by Amity librarians Robert Musco and Victoria Hulse and is made possible by the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation. More information about the Foundation’s mission of bringing professionals in the arts to work with young people can be found at jamiehulleyartsfund.org.