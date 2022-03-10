Playground Project Moves Forward

The Board of Selectmen gave the green light for the Playground Committee to move ahead with its plans for an all-inclusive playground at Fred Wolfe Park. “Our goal is to create a destination playground for all ages and abilities,” said Playground Committee Chairman Travis Ewen when he presented the plans at the Board of Selectmen meeting on February 9. He said this will be an amenity much welcomed by Orange families, because all the other playgrounds in town are on school properties and only open to the public when schools are closed, while this one will be accessible year-round.

It will be a spacious play area located to the right of the access road to the park as cars enter the parking area from Hollow Road. The play area will be surrounded by a 600-foot rubberized walking track, where parents and grandparents can walk while keeping an eye on their children. Another rubberized walkway that snakes through the play area allows those in wheelchairs access to the swings and other equipment. The rest of the play area will be covered with engineered wood chips. Security fencing will be installed on those sides of the playground that border parking areas and the access road.

Tom Pisano, the president of the Orange Soccer Association, which has been using the soccer fields, and who has long advocated for a different location for the playground, expressed continued concern. “This size playground will attract a huge number of townspeople and out-of-town cars also,” he wrote in an email. “With Lacrosse and soccer going, does anyone have a guess how many cars we’ll see each day or each weekend at the park? I do.”

The town has received two state grants for the project, one for $300,000 and, more recently, the state included the project in a bond issue for $200,000. The committee also continues its fund-raising effort in several ways: It is selling bricks for $50 apiece to pave a portion of the playground; or donors can sponsor benches with their name on it and their name on a sponsor board ($2,000); or sponsor a boulder and their name on the sponsor board ($1,500). People are also encouraged to donate straight up through a new online portal called “Give Butter,” https://givebutter.com/wolfeparkplayground. Donations are tax deductible. The renderings showing the layout of the playground also show a lush green canopy of trees. Those have yet to be planted, Ewen said. They could be financed either through monies left in contingency or a type of tribute tree program.

As for timing, Ewen said they are looking at a six-months lead time, which would give the town plenty of time to prepare the ground. He said the committee is hoping for equipment installation in August or September.

The project does not include restrooms, lighting, nor a splash pad, he said. When asked whether the construction might impact the Lacrosse and soccer programs, Ewen said no, there is enough room without having to encroach on the other fields.

By Bettina Thiel – Orange Town News Correspondent