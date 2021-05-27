Plans Being Made for Annual Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival

The Orange Volunteer Fire Department carnival will take place August 5, 6, 7 and 8, Chief Vaughan Dumas confirmed. He said the company that provides the rides, Rockwell Amusements, has submitted details about their precautions and cleaning procedures, which the department in turn forwarded to the local health department. Dr. Amir Mohammed authorized the event to go forward. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout.

Several details still need to be worked out, such as serving food in the refreshment tent. But fireworks will go on Friday and Saturday night, as they have in the past.

At this point there is no mask mandate in place, but people may choose to wear masks. Chief Dumas said right now Rockwell is limiting the number of riders, so as to ensure social distancing, but it remains to be seen what the situation will be in August.

The fire department is sponsoring a “Thank You 1,000” raffle to thank the residents for their fundraising support last year during the $50,000 Challenge. People can get a free raffle ticket at the raffle booth to win $1,000 cash back.

Admission bracelets can be purchased on the Orange Volunteer Fire Department website and Facebook page.