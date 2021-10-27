For PJ Shanley, serving on the Board of Finance for the past 8 years has been an honor and a privilege. He has a background in corporate finance and 20+ years of experience as a financial advisor.

He is a fiscally conservative Democrat, who has worked hard to help implement budgets that make sense for the entire town.

The Town of Orange holds a special place in his heart. He grew up here, met his wife and most of his close friends in Orange. He and his wife are raising a family here. His mother and mother-in-law still reside in this town.