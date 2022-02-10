PJ Shanley to Join the Board of Selectmen

First Selectman Jim Zeoli last week appointed former Board of Finance member PJ Shanley to serve on the Board of Selectmen. The appointment comes after the surprise resignation of recently elected Connor Deane. Shanley, a Democrat, has been serving on the Board of Finance for eight years, but lost in the 2021 election to Kevin McNabola. He is a financial advisor with a background in corporate finance.

Zeoli described Shanley as “level-headed” and, based on his many years of service to the town, very knowledgeable in how the town works.

In the election materials, Shanley is described as a fiscally conservative Democrat, “who has worked hard to help implement budgets that make sense for the entire town.”

Unknown to the newly minted selectman, Zeoli had invited his family, including his sister from Boston, and his mother, to join them at the Board of Selectmen meeting at Town Hall on Wednesday, February 9.

As for Shanley, the Town of Orange holds a special place in his heart, it said in the bio for the 2021 election. He grew up here and is a 1990 graduate of Amity High School. His wife Whitney is also an Orange native, and they made their home here, raising two daughters.

Zeoli said that several individuals had expressed an interest in filling the position, but he chose Shanley due to his deep roots in the town.

By Bettina Thiel – Orange Town News Correspondent