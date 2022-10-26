Pizza Night at Holy Infant

The Holy Infant Church Women’s Guild hosted a Family Pizza Night on October16. We want to thank everyone who came out to support this fundraiser. A big thanks to Amici’s Restaurant for the delicious food. It was great to see people enjoying our first large get-together since 2020!

The Guild’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:45 pm in the Guild Hall. It will be a Wine and Cheese social. Non-alcoholic refreshments will be available also. Please bring either a hat, pair of gloves, or a pair of socks for a woman or child to be distributed to the Battered Women’s Center in Ansonia.

The Guild is also having a bake sale on the weekend of November19 and 20 at the church after all Masses. Bakers can drop off baked goods before each Mass.

Pictured: Flossie Ardolino, President; Aerin Zavory, Chef; Fr. Norman Brockett, Pastor