Houses of Worship

Pizza Night at Holy Infant

The Holy Infant Church Women’s Guild hosted a Family Pizza Night on October16.  We want to thank everyone who came out to support this fundraiser.  A big thanks to Amici’s Restaurant for the delicious food.  It was great to see people enjoying our first large get-together since 2020!

The Guild’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:45 pm in the Guild Hall.  It will be a Wine and Cheese social.  Non-alcoholic refreshments will be available also.  Please bring either a hat, pair of gloves, or a pair of socks for a woman or child to be distributed to the Battered Women’s Center in Ansonia.

The Guild is also having a bake sale on the weekend of November19 and 20 at the church after all Masses.  Bakers can drop off baked goods before each Mass.

Pictured: Flossie Ardolino, President; Aerin Zavory, Chef; Fr. Norman Brockett, Pastor

