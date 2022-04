Emma Tirollo made Pitcher of the Week at Scranton University for the week of March 21, 2022. Tirollo allowed just three earned runs in 12 innings on the week and put together a pair of complete-game efforts. Following a win over Wisconsin-Lutheran on March 15th, Tirollo gave up just two hits over five shutout innings in the Royals’ game two victory over Elizabethtown on March 20th. She tallied six strikeouts over the two games for an ERA of 1.75.