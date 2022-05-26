Pinewood Derby and Upcoming Fun

On May 6th Pack 922 held its annual Pinewood Derby. Over fifty custom cars competed including Speed Storm, Cosmic Convoy, Red Ready, and the Flash. The Pack will continue with the 2022 Sky’s the Limit Hiking Challenge with hikes scheduled throughout the spring and summer. On June 13th, the Pack will hold a meeting under the pavilion at the High Plains Community Center. New recruits interested in scouting are encouraged to attend. There will be ice cream and field games! Any questions? Contact our Cubmaster Jessica Zamachaj at jessica.zamachaj@gmail.com

Scouts celebrating after a fun night at the Derby The Pinewood Derby track Scouts and their cars