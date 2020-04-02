“Picture This” Photo Contest For Orange Students Postponed

The Orange Arts and Culture Council has announced that it is postponing the “Picture This” Photo Contest. Open to Orange residents, the annual event is for students in grades four through twelve.

“Because of recent events, we will reschedule this contest,” said Liz Gesler, chairman of the event. “In the meantime, budding photographers can experiment with interesting and creative photos by looking around their own home.”

Once the event has been rescheduled, prizes will be awarded in three age categories: grades four through six, grades seven and eight and grades nine through twelve.