Phyllis Gwatkin Wins Award from The Friends of Connecticut Libraries

Phyllis Gwatkin, Program Chair of the Friends of the Case Memorial Library, recently received an Individual Achievement Award from the Friends of Connecticut Libraries. In keeping with the Friends’ objective of expanding the library footprint, Phyllis selects and offers a variety of entertaining and educational programs for the Community. Featured programs have included musical genres, food demonstrations, history lectures, author presentations and historical impersonations.

During the pandemic, Phyllis adapted to new challenges and continued to promote opportunities for library patrons to stay connected to the Library by offering programs via Zoom or outside on the Prown Lawn Patio.

Phyllis accepted the Award on behalf of her Case Library colleagues who are dedicated to sorting gently used book donations from the Community and hosting seasonal Book Sales. Proceeds from these sales are used to fund the Friends’ Programs.

Pictured: FOCL VP Pam Monahan & Phyllis Gwatkin