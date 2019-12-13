Peck Place School Holds PIBS Assemblies

Peck Place School had its PBIS “P.A.W.S.” Assemblies with grades 1-3 and grades 4-6. The goal of each assembly was to recognize all of the positive things that have been going on at Peck Place School. Mr. Balisciano spoke with students about the school’s Kindness Initiative and had the students share how they have been kind to each other and how the school has helped the community so far this year through fundraisers including Raise Craze, our Veteran’s Day Ceremony and Ribbons, Put a Cap on Cancer, Breast Cancer Awareness Days, etc. Students were recognized for being a Reading Tutor, Student Ambassador and Flag Bearer. Select students from each class also earned Award Certificates for Practicing Kindness, Acting Responsibly, Working and Playing Safely, Striving for Success and the overall P.A.W.S. Award. Each assembly ended with a raffle and an exciting game where students competed with their teachers for the right to not have homework. Congratulations to all of the students for this special recognition.