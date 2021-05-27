Peck Place School Battle of the Books

Peck Place Students in grades 4-6 have been working hard all school year to read books from the Battle of the Books lists for each grade level. The students who read the most books from their classroom represented their class as they faced off in a quiz-bowl style competition, on Friday, May 21, in the Butterfly Garden at Peck Place School.

Teams coordinated costumes and were ready to battle with their cheering squad behind them. The 4th grade battle came down to the wire with Mrs. Fahy’s First Place Finishers and Mrs. Swanson’s Sharks tied at 125 points at the end of regulation; but Mrs. Swanson’s Sharks pulled off the victory in sudden death overtime. Mr. Gionfriddo’s Giants came in 3rd. In 5th grade, Mrs. Campbell’s Crazy Classroom ran away with the victory, scoring a whopping 146 points! In the final minutes, Mrs. Vogel’s Super Summer Readers squeaked by Mr. Kowaleski’s Croissants for 2nd place. In 6th grade, Mrs. Richard’s Radical Riveting Reading Raiders scored 144 points and sailed past Miss Laden’s Lawyers and Mr. Paluzzi’s Pandas.

A huge shout out to Mrs. Fitzpatrick for coordinating this amazing event. The energy was electric! Each winning classrooms’ teacher received a prize basket of books and will hold the trophy until next year’s Battle of the Books!

