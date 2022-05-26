Peck Place School Art Show

Due to the pandemic, students and parents have been unable to attend an in-person art show for the past two years. This year, families were overjoyed as they searched for their children’s masterpieces throughout the school; students were elated when they discovered their classmates’ art; grandparents made memories down the Peck Place halls; and students were able to celebrate their accomplishments with their community.

The main attractions were the artwork, paint brush and paint palette cookies, refreshments, raffle prizes, and smiling faces. Peck Place welcomed families and artists to browse through the hallways, getting a firsthand look at the school’s artistic community. The art show featured both three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Ceramic food sculptures, birds eye view perspective of snowmen, Notan paper cutting art, trompe l’oeil paintbrushes, and color theory paint mixing cityscapes were just some of the art that was on display. The art projects were also hand-picked by the artists, and the Peck Place students, parents, teachers, and staff all contributed to the success of the art show. From mounting art projects to labeling and displaying, Peck Place truly shared one main goal: showcasing their young artists’ hard work and shining a light on each student’s creative self.

Once again, we see how important arts participation is in human experience, particularly in a community. The Peck Place arts program recognizes the importance of incorporating the arts into academic growth, creativity, emotional and social empowerment, and cultivating an appreciation of art through technique, expression, art history, and, most importantly, community.