Payne, Percy Wed

The marriage of Miss Katharine Colonna Payne, daughter of David Robert Payne and Sally Wool Pearson to Dr. Andrew Percy, son of Craig Percy and the late Jayne Percy of Westlake Village, CA (formerly of Woodbridge) took place on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Tredegar Iron Works in Richmond, VA. Dr. Robert Horton of Jonesville, VA officiated.

Katharine is the granddaughter of Roberta Holt Curtis and the late Joseph Craig Wool Jr. and Mrs. Sheila Payne and the late Dr. Charles Franklin Payne of Virginia Beach, VA. Andrew is the grandson of John and Jane Percy of Westfield, NJ and Gerard and Judy Kornblum of Bellmore, NY .

Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted a reception at the Tredegar Iron Works. The groom’s father hosted a brunch at the Kent -Valentine House in Richmond, VA the day after the wedding.

The bride is a graduate of King William High School and North Carolina State University, and she received her Masters Degree from Johns Hopkins University in Environmental Science and Policy. She is currently Account Manager at Solenis Corporation. The groom is a graduate of Amity High School and Bates College. He received his medical degree from VCU School of Medicine in Richmond, VA, after which he completed his pediatrics residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and he is currently a pediatric critical care fellow at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The couple resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.