Paul Davis Elected Amity Board Chairman

The Amity Board of Education, at its regular meeting on August 15, unanimously chose Paul Davis of Orange as its chairman after the resignation of former chairman John Belfonti earlier in July. The only abstaining vote was that of Davis himself.

Davis is well known throughout the district, having coached the swim team at Amity High School as well as being founder and head coach of the Orange program when the town pool opened. He taught science at the middle- and high-school levels in West Haven for many years. He represented those living in the 117th House District in the State Legislature, and later joined the Orange Board of Selectmen before being elected to the Amity Board of Education in 2019.

Davis thanked his fellow board members for their support, saying this is the most “close-working group of people in support of education.” Along with a number of other board members, he recognized his predecessor for leading the district during a particularly difficult time in public education.

“I knew John when he was a very young man,” Davis said of Belfonti. “He was always a real gentleman.”

As for Davis’s own leadership, he pledged to always put the interest of the students in the district front and center. He also pledged to strive for transparency in the work of the board.

By Bettina Thiel – Orange Town News Correspondent