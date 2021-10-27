Patricia Romano

Pat Sanders Romano has been an Orange Board of Finance Member since 2015. A skilled executive in financial and personnel management, complemented by her experience at all levels of government, she provides Orange a fresh, practical, and community-focused perspective in fiscal control and budget development.

Pat relocated to Orange in 2011 from Rye Brook (NY) where she was an elected Village Trustee, Police Commissioner, Planning Board member. She has 40+ years of experience in Healthcare Administration. She oversaw an annual budget of $50+ million, and faculty and staff of 650 as the Executive Director of a Medical School Psychiatry Department. Pat consults on leadership, compliance, policy/program development; teaches Graduate Medical Education; is the Community Member on the VA (CT) Research Subcommittee: Human Subjects Protection.

Pat is a Board Member and Past President of Orange Lions; honored as a Melvin Jones Fellow and a Knight of the Blind. As an Orange Senior Leadership Program participant, she received the Garvey/Plancher Award: Exemplifying the True Spirit of Leadership.

Pat, and husband Jim, live in Fieldstone where they are active homeowners. Their daughter Alisa lives in Shelton.

Reelect Pat Sanders Romano. She is devoted to providing experienced, diverse, diligent, and energetic leadership to Orange.