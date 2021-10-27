Patricia (Patty) Post

Patty Compagnone-Post is a retired Professor of Biology, Albertus Magnus College. She managed a $650,000 National Science Foundation grant, was a finalist for the CT Technology Council’s Women of Innovation Award, a mentor with the Amity High School Science Research Program, and for the Senior Service Learning Program.

Patty holds a PhD, Biochemistry from University of Pittsburgh, an MS, Molecular Biology from University of Pennsylvania, and a BS, Chemistry from Emmanuel College.

A resident of Orange for 20 years, Patty is a former member of the Orange Historical Society Board of Directors. She is married and her two children are both graduates of Orange and Amity Schools.