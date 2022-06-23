Parade To Mark Town’s 200th Birthday

The Bicentennial Committee has unanimously selected Selectwoman Judy Wright Williams as grand marshal for the upcoming bicentennial parade. The parade is scheduled to take place this weekend, stepping off Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m. at Mary L Tracy School and marching south on Orange Center Road. “Judy Wright Williams is the most deserving person to be Grand Marshal, said Pat O’Sullivan, the chairman of the Bicentennial Committee. “Judy and her family have been involved in town and state affairs for many, many generations.”

O’Sullivan said the committee wanted to honor the families that built this town, including the Knights, the Foyers, the Clarks, the Hines, and Manleys , each of whom will lead a section of the parade. The Hine Family will supply two horse-drawn wagons, with the family riding in one; the other being an antique road grader from the time when Orange had dirt roads.

Several residents have offered up their antique cars to lend a ride to those who might find it difficult to walk. A reviewing stand will be located at the Town green for dignitaries and town officials. O’Sullivan said they also invited several past officials to take part in the event.

“Six months ago we weren’t sure how the town was going to celebrate the bicentennial of Orange,” O’Sullivan said in a press release. “At this point we have an exciting parade full of participants with a big surprise, fife and drum corps, marching band, police and fire departments and over 50 local organizations, farm tractors and floats.

Birthday cake: Heading off the parade will be a super-sized birthday “cake,” that the town received from the Town of Darien from when that town celebrated its bicentennial last year. (The 2020 celebration had to be postponed due to Covid.) Darien in turn received it from the town of Salem, and Orange will pass it on to another town celebrating its bicentennial, possibly Monroe.

“The cake frame is wooden and a little over 10 ft. tall and 8 ft. in diameter,” said Al Miller, the chairman of the Darien 2020 Bicentennial Committee, in an email to the town. “It sits on castors for easy rolling. It’s disassembled into 6 pieces for transportation plus the “200” sign on top.” The Darien banners will be replaced with the Orange logo. Two local Eagle Scouts will be guiding the cake in the parade.

A Family Dinner is planned to take place after the parade at the fairgrounds.

By Bettina Thiel, Orange Town News Correspondent