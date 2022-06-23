Pack 922 Springing into Summer

It’s been a busy late spring and early Summer for Pack 922. Over the weekend of May 21st, the pack held its annual Spring campout at Kettletown State Park in Southbury, Connecticut. Despite sweltering temperatures, scouts enjoyed hikes, bottle rockets, and geocaching. Over the Memorial Day Weekend, scouts participated in the annual parade and helped open Orange’s Bicentennial celebration. The Pack rounded out its month with more hikes and a recruitment event under the pavilion at High Plains Community Center. The troop is welcoming new members and is open to all children grades K-5. Any questions? Contact our Cubmaster Jessica Zamachaj at jessica.zamachaj@gmail.com or visit our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/CubScoutPack922.

Scouts marching in the Memorial Day Parade Scouts hiking on their campout