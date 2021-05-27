Pack 922 Scouting News – June 2021

The month of April was busy for Pack 922. We had a pack meeting in person which we have not done since December. It was great to finally get together as a pack and work on our Pinewood Derby cars along with recognizing the scouts who achieved different requirements to earn their den badges.

On Friday April 9th, we held our annual Pinewood Derby race. This year we had it outside under the pavilion at High Plains Community Center. Families gathered to watch the race in person and we also streamed the event through zoom for those who were more comfortable at home. Scouts raced against one another for place holdings in their dens and the first place overall. All scouts received a key chain for participating and trophies were awarded for top three places in the dens and first place overall.

On April 10th, the pack helped out at Camp Cedarcrest to clean up for the season. Annually we help out Camp Cedarcrest as they normally host our big campouts throughout the year.

On April 17th, we participated in the annual Fishing Derby. Our pack was there with pride and had a great day catching fish and enjoying the sun.

We are wrapping up our scouting year in the month of May with our Blue and Gold Rise up Ceremony and our Pack Campout. This year has been very successful despite all the restrictions. We have given our scouts numerous opportunities to participate in den and pack meetings in order to meet the rank requirements.