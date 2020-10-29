Pack 922 News

On October 5th, Pack 922 held an outdoor pack meeting where they learned how to work as a team. There were 8 stations with different activities where scouts worked in mixed den groups. This helped the younger scouts achieve more complex tasks and showed the leadership skills of the older scouts. While the activities were happening, we welcomed new scouts to the pack and made new friends. Our next pack meeting is on November 2nd at High Plains Community Center pavilion at 6pm. We are always looking for interested girls and boys in Kindergarten through 5th grade to join our pack family. Please contact cubmaster Brian Cleveland bcleveland@hotmail.com for more information.

On October 17th the Pack held the annual campout at a local area that included spacing for the 22 attending scouts and their families. While dens worked on completing achievements there were also pack activities including archery, scavenger hunts, trebuchet launching, nighttime skits and a bonfire. We are thankful for the generosity of the land owners for helping us provide this opportunity to the scouts.

Coming in November we have an opportunity for the community to help us and give back to others. November 14th we will be at High Plains Community Center from 10am to 12pm in the front parking lot collecting food donations for the food pantry. Throughout the weeks before scouts will be in their neighborhoods handing out flyers and bags for donation as well. Please come and support those in Orange that need your help.

Our annual wreath sale will be held on November 21st at High Plains Community Center front parking lot. We will be there from 10am until 2pm. We will also be selling Oronoque Farms pies. These fundraisers will help the pack fund partial costs for events like our camp outs, rocket derby, and the pinewood derby. We can’t wait to see you on these two Saturdays.