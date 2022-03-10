On February 7th Pack 922 held the Space Rocket Derby in the High Plains Cafeteria. Scouts worked ahead of the launch to build their rockets with their dens or with their families. Scouts are encouraged to create an individual rocket and are asked to plan out the aerodynamics of the body shape, add fins cut to a shape of their choosing and to personalize the finished look. It was a long evening, but worth the smiles on the scouts faces during the entire event.

On January 22nd it was scout night at the Bridgeport Islanders game. Pack 922 was there representing Orange. Before the game there were games and small events in the concession area. As they entered the ice, scouts were able to watch the Team practice at the glass. After the game scouts were encouraged to skate on the ice and even some Troops and Packs slept over in the arena. Overall, a really fun night where we all were able to come together,.