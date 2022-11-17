Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Clubs & Organizations

Pack 922 News

in: Clubs & Organizations
Pack 922 News

It was a busy month of catapulting for Pack 922.  Some members of the Pack traveled to Howard, Pennsylvania to participate in the Punkin’ Chunkin’—an annual event where people from across the nation launch pumpkin hundreds of feet across the air into a nearby lake.  Other scouts kept it closer to home, bringing their own mini catapult to the Orange Trunk or Treat.  Scouting is open to all children grades K-5.  For more information contact our Cubmaster at cubmaster@orangecubscouts.com or visit our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/CubScoutPack922 and our website https://orangecubscouts.com/.

All photos courtesy Pack 922

