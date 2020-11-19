Pack 922 News

At our November Pack meeting on November 2nd, Officer Bailey was present to discuss what police officers do and invited the scouts to see the inside of her police car. Each scout received an orange police officer badge sticker. After officer Bailey spoke with the scouts the den leaders handed out achievements and congratulated all on jobs well done. Our next pack meeting is on December 7th where we will be having our first Space Derby under the pavilion and High Plains in Orange. The scouts will custom build their own space rocket and we will see who’ll come in the fastest! There will be other prizes as well.

Our annual wreath sale will be held on November 21st at High Plains Community Center front parking lot. We will be there from 10am until 2pm. This fundraiser will allow the pack fund partial costs for events like our camp outs, rocket derby, and the pinewood derby. Can’t wait to see you!

Officer Bailey talking to the scouts about the importance of being a police officer and introducing them to her job – photo taken by Jessica Zamachaj