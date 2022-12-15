Pack 922 would like to thank everyone in town who helped make November a big success. Scouts participated in their annual Scouting for Food Drive, where they helped pack the Orange Food Bank for the holiday season, created kits for the Beth-El Center, participated in a wreath sale, and climbed to the top of Sleeping Giant. Scouting is open to all children grades K-5. For more information, contact our Cubmaster at cubmaster@orangecubscouts.com or visit our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/CubScoutPack922 and our website https://orangecubscouts.com/.

Top: Scouts Creating Kits for Beth-El Center; Bottom: Scouts at Sleeping Giant [All photos courtesy Pack 922]