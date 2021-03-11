Pack 922 Happenings – March 2021

During the Month of February Pack 922 stayed active. Dens met, Scouts made cards for the Orange Volunteer Fire Department to say Thank You for being brave and we had our annual Ski Trip at Mount Southington. Throughout the day on the Mountain scouts took lessons, rode the slopes and enjoyed time with the members of the pack.

On Monday, February 22nd the Tiger Den visited the Orange Firehouse to learn about being a firefighter and to get a tour of the station. The Tigers have been working hard to accomplish many of their achievements and visiting the fire house was a bonus after they all have learned emergency phone numbers and have planned and tried a fire escape at their respective homes. The Tigers saw a firefighter dressed up in full gear, rolled up hoses, jumped through a window and crawled on the floor following a fire hose. They got a good education in what to expect if they are ever in a situation where they needed to be rescued. The Tigers also learned all the duties that may be expected of a firefighter while at a call. We thank the firefighters for being so generous with their time and for helping the Tigers understand the bravery and strength it takes to be an emergency worker.

Pictured: Selection of the Pack at the base of Mount Southington on February 21st 2021.