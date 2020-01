The next P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann traditional music session takes place on Thursday, January 16, at St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford, CT, 7:45 pm. Admission is free. Musicians, dancers, singers and guests are welcome. BYOB.

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann was founded in 1951 in Ireland to promote Irish traditional music, song, dance and language worldwide. For information on the session, call 203-876-9937.